Long lines and extended waiting time were reported at COVID-19 testing sites in Los Angeles this week, as cases continue to surge as a result of the increased circulation of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County reported 26,754 New Positive Cases and 27 New Deaths Due to COVID-19 (see here for latest numbers in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles).

In response to the high demand for testing, the County announced the opening of several new sites – including a new weekly pop-up testing site at at Centro Estrella in East Los Angeles. The East LA temporary site is being operated by the nonprofit CORE, which also holds a weekly pop-up site at the Weingart East LA YMCA in Boyle Heights.

All L.A. County and city testing sites offer free coronavirus testing, whether you have insurance or not, and regardless of immigration status. You can find a full list of county-run locations here, and a full list of city-run locations here.

Some sites allow walk-ins; you can search specifically for those locations.

Testing sites in and around Boyle Heights

While some of these sites offer walk-ins, prior registration is recommended:

Total Testing Solutions – Boyle Heights

1724 Pennsylvania Ave.

Drive up and walk-ins, by appointment only.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Make an appointment here or by calling (323) 238-3324

Clinica Romero – Boyle Heights (Marengo)

2032 Marengo Street

Walk-up only. Availability subject to change. Make an appointment by phone.

Make an appointment by calling (213) 989-7700

Los Angeles Christian Health Centers– Pico Aliso

1625 E. 4th St.

Walk up only. Appointments needed.

Regular testing hours Monday-Friday, 2:20 to 3:40 pm

Make an appointment here or by calling (213) 213-2685

Union Station (East Side) Testing Site

811 N. Vignes Street

Walk up only. Appointments not necessary but recommended, as is prior registration.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Pre-register and make an appointment here.

Lincoln Park

3501 Valley Blvd

Walk up only. Appointments not necessary but recommended, as is prior registration.

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 am to 4 pm; Fridays and Sundays, 9 am to 2 pm (closed Saturdays).

Pre-register and make an appointment here.

Centro Estrella Alma Family Resource & Aquatic Center

4701 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.

Walk up only. Appointments not necessary but recommended, as is prior registration.

Hours: Thursdays, 10 am to 4 pm

Pre-register and make an appointment here.

Weingart East LA YMCA

2900 Whittier Blvd.

Walk up only. Appointments not necessary but recommended, as is prior registration.

Hours: Tuesdays, 10 am to 4 pm

Pre-register and make an appointment here.