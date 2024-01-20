California State Assemblywoman and CD 14 candidate Wendy Carrillo pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Courthouse Friday.

The politician faced one misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence and a second misdemeanor for having an alcohol blood content of twice the legal limit, which was dropped due to her plea.

The conditions of Carrillo’s plea included 50 hours of community service, a three-month alcohol rehabilitation program, and fees close to $2,000. Her driver’s license was also restricted, allowing her to only drive to work and to her Mothers Against Drunk Driving classes.



Carrillo was arrested in November after she hit two parked cars in Highland Park and reportedly was seen disoriented and slurring her speech. Although there were no injuries reported, Carrillo’s legal team said her insurance would be covering the damage to the vehicles involved.

Her lawyer, Alex Kessel, said he thinks she accepted responsibility by not fighting the charges and being responsible for paying fees associated with the crash.

“This incident was an aberration in her life and shouldn’t stop her from doing the good work of what she always has done for the people of California and now for the city of Los Angeles,” Kessel said.

Carrillo is still in the race for the CD 14 seat and has the third highest campaign contributions leading up to the election. Los Angeles’ primary election is on March 5 and will decide if Kevin de León will hold his position as city councilperson for the 14th District.