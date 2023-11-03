California Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo was arrested around midnight on Friday for crashing a vehicle while driving under the influence. An LAPD spokesperson told Boyle Heights Beat that officers responded to a traffic collision at the 6200 block of Monterey Road, in Highland Park.



Shortly after, Carrillo was charged with a DUI, taken into custody, and booked into jail.

In April, the 43-year-old Boyle Heights native announced her candidacy for the CD14 seat, currently held by Kevin de Leon. Carrillo was elected to the assembly in 2017 and serves the 52nd district which includes a portion of CD 14.



In a public statement released earlier today to multiple news outlets, Carrillo addressed her arrest. “As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions,” Carrillo said.



“I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew up in and am proud to represent.”



Neither Carrillo nor her campaign team have responded to Boyle Height Beats’ request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.