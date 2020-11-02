Two homeless men were shot in separate incidents over the weekend near the southern edge of Boyle Heights, leaving one of them dead and the other wounded.

The fatal shooting took place around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday Morning on the 3600 block of Oakes St., in an industrial area south of Olympic Boulevard, CNS reported. Police said the victim, initially identified as a 40-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Sunday, The Eastsider LA reported that the Coroner’s office had identified the fatal victim as a homeless man named Alfredo Campos, 44.

The second shooting happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Estrada St. near Lorena St,, according to CNS. Police said a 27-year-old man was wounded when a car drove by and someone shot at him. He was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where his vital signs were stable.

The man said he was homeless, according to police.

No suspect description was released in either shooting.

It was not clear if both incidents were related. The shootings happened within a 36-hour period and less than one mile apart from each other.

