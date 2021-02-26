This is the part of a series by YR Media, about the effects of the pandemic on young people.

See more here: https://behindourmasks.net/

By Olivia Rodriguez and Bryan Mendez/Coachella Unincorporated

The pandemic has forced many young adults to pick up a job while juggling online college classes. What that looks like for Eduardo Jaime: working part-time in the fields while navigating his third year at Cal State San Bernardino.

Behind Our Mask is a collaboration between Boyle Heights Beat, Coachella Unincorporated, The kNOw and YR Media from the California Youth Media Network. The work was produced by a team of young journalists from Coachella, Fresno, Los Angeles and Oakland.