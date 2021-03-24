By Luis Flores/YR Media
OAKLAND, Calif. – After sustaining injuries during the 2019 football season, Joseph Christensen expected 2020 to be his breakout year. But then COVID-19 hit and the Laney College football season was delayed. For Christensen, it means his dreams of obtaining a Division I scholarship are on hold.
Behind Our Mask is a collaboration between Boyle Heights Beat, Coachella Unincorporated, The kNOw and YR Media from the California Youth Media Network. The work was produced by a team of young journalists from Coachella, Fresno, Los Angeles and Oakland.
Leave a Reply