‘Everything’s Just Up in the Air:’ Pandemic Stalls Football Season and Dreams

This is part of a series by YR Media, about the effects of the pandemic on young people.

See more here: https://behindourmasks.net/

By Luis Flores/YR Media

OAKLAND, Calif. – After sustaining injuries during the 2019 football season, Joseph Christensen expected 2020 to be his breakout year. But then COVID-19 hit and the Laney College football season was delayed. For Christensen, it means his dreams of obtaining a Division I scholarship are on hold.

Behind Our Mask is a collaboration between Boyle Heights Beat, Coachella Unincorporated, The kNOw and YR Media from the California Youth Media Network. The work was produced by a team of young journalists from Coachella, Fresno, Los Angeles and Oakland.