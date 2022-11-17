By Josie Huang/LAist

Karen Bass will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the city of Los Angeles. She gave her first remarks Thursday morning as mayor-elect at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles.

Background: Bass, a Democrat, clinched the mayoral victory after Angelenos turned out in large numbers to vote in a contentious race that saw record-breaking spending by her rival, developer Rick Caruso. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon after vote count numbers released by the L.A. County Registrar showed her leading by more than 46,000 votes, or 53% of the ballots counted so far.

