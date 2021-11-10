Commander Tony Zapata raises the P.O.W. flag at the 2015 Veterans Day ceremony at Cinco Puntos.

Elected officials, community members and a major celebrity will gather in Boyle Heights Thursday morning to commemorate Veterans Day.

The annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Cinco Puntos All Wars Memorial, right at the border of Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles on Indiana and César Chávez avenues. The ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Film and TV actor Danny Trejo will make an appearance at the ceremony, said author and speaker Julie Sands, who emcees the annual event:

I'm exited to announce that Mr. Danny Trejo will be a guest at our Veterans Day Ceremony.

When: 11-11-2021

Where: Cinco Puntos 3300 E. Cesar Chavez, Los Angeles

Time: 11:00 am – 12noon@officialDannyT @ItsJulieSands @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/fwB0tmr8Ad — JULIE SANDS (@ItsJulieSands) November 2, 2021

Invited guests also include several area elected officials, including City Councilmember Kevin de León, County Supervisor Hilda Solís, Assemblymembers Miguel Santiago and Wendy Carillo, State Senator María Elena Durazo and Congressman Jimmy Gómez.

The ceremony honors Eastside veterans of war and traditionally includes members of the Eugene Obregón VFW Post

The Cinco Puntos All Wars Memorial is at 3300 East César Chávez Avenue.

Holiday closures

In honor of Veterans Day, most banks and government offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, and there are no classes in LAUSD schools. The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail and all city libraries are closed. Metro buses and trains run on a regular schedule and trash is picked up on regular schedule.

This post was edited on Nov. 11 to correct time of Veterans Day Ceremony.

Have a Boyle Heights or East LA event? Post it on our free community calendar. Just click here and fill out the online form.