A COVID vaccination clinic held Sunday at Nueva Maravilla targeted residents of the public housing development in East Los Angeles, a week after people from affluent communities were vaccinated at a housing project in Boyle Heights.

“This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure an equitable distribution of the vaccine and that our most vulnerable communities get access now,” tweeted county supervisor Hilda Solís, who attended the vaccination.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to 50 residents living at Nueva Maravilla who are 65 years of age and older, according to Solís. The supervisor herself chose the location at the county-run housing complex; in a press release Solís said the county’s Department of Public Health took extra measures to ensure appointments were only reserved for eligible community members living at Nueva Maravilla.

A flaw in the state’s vaccination appointment system was blamed for the situation a week before at the Ramona Housing complex, where non-residents were able to drive in and get vaccines that were meant for the local community.