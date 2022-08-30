A hit-and-run involving a fallen scooter rider Saturday night on Fickett and Boulder streets left one man hospitalized in Boyle Heights.

Luis Lopez was riding an electrical scooter late at night when he lost his balance, fell on the street and lost consciousness at 8:55 p.m.

Shortly after, a white Ford Econoline van heading northbound on Fickett ran over Lopez, dragging him approximately 25-feet. The driver of the van did not stop to offer aid or identify themselves.

Firefighters responded to the scene shortly after and transported Lopez to a nearby hospital. He is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department released a Youtube video documenting the incident, alongside photos of the injuries sustained by Lopez and a video message to the van driver:

“Al chofer que me machucó, por favor que te entregues, por que mira como me dejó.”

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the driver’s identity, apprehension and conviction. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LAPD Central Traffic Division Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713.