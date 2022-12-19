Since 1981, Miracle on First Street has hosted various giveaway events over the years to help Eastside families in need during holiday seasons.

This past weekend, nearly 10,000 toys were handed out in Boyle Heights by Miracle sponsors Inner-City Games LA, the Hollenbeck Police Business Council and Youth center.

Hundreds of families lined up on Saturday for the event, which featured a winter wonderland of snow folks, music, fun activities for children and appearances from actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Trejo.

Both Schwarzenegger and Trejo have made various appearances at charitable events in Boyle Heights over the years. Just this past month, the former California governor attended a turkey giveaway hosted by the same organization.

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years,” Schwarzenegger told ABC7 News. “It gives me a feeling like I’m giving something back. Remember, I’m an immigrant. The only way I became successful is by having a lot of help from people all over the United States.”

Saturday’s toy giveaway is amongst others sponsored by community organizations hoping to support families struggling from the financial stress that can come from the holidays, including one hosted by CD 14 featuring a special neighborhood Santa.