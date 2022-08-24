Two separate shootings leave three hospitalized this week in Boyle Heights

An argument turned shooting left a man and a woman wounded late Tuesday night in Boyle Heights while a seemingly unrelated incident involving a failed carjacking attempt less than an hour later in the neighborhood left another man hospitalized.

The first incident took place around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block First Street, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the man and the woman were approached by two suspects and the four got into a verbal dispute. As the argument progressed, the suspects opened fire and discharged multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital where the woman was showing stable vital signs, police said Wednesday, but the man was reportedly in critical condition.

In the second incident, a man reportedly driving home was approached by an unknown person at around 12:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Third Street.

According to another LAPD spokesperson, the suspect pointed a gun at him and and demanded he hand over the car.

After the man refused, the suspect fired two shots and shattered the driver’s side window before fleeing the scene. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was in stable condition.

No detailed suspect information for either incident was given by authorities.