Three separate shootings on First Street were reported overnight, though authorities have only confirmed two assault with deadly weapon incidents within a two-hour span Tuesday that left three victims – both along a short strip between Soto Ave. and Mathews St.

The first incident occurred near First and Mathews at around 8:24 pm. Los Angeles Police Department personnel responded to a shooting involving three suspects and one victim, a department spokesman said.

The primary suspected shooter was described as a 5 ’9” bald Hispanic male who was wearing a white shirt and black jeans at the time of the incident. The other two suspects were only identified as Hispanic males. The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan and it was last seen traveling Eastbound on Mathews.

Police suspect the shooting to be gang-related.

It is unclear if the victim, identified only as a Hispanic male, was shot by one or more of the suspects. Police said the victim’s condition was unknown.

The second incident occurred less than two hours later about 400 feet East of the first.

A second spokesperson from the LAPD said two Hispanic male teenagers were walking near the intersection of First and Soto at around 10 pm when a vehicle pulled up next to them. A suspect, identified as a Hispanic male, exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking the victims before fleeing.

The victims were transported by LA Fire Department personnel to a local hospital where one was in critical condition and the other was stable. No additional information was available on the suspect, who was still outstanding.

Police were unsure if the second shooting was gang-related, but the spokesperson said the two were likely unrelated.

Another LAPD spokesperson consulted Wednesday could not confirm a report of a third shooting early in the day in the vicinity of the Food 4 Less supermarket near First and Mott St.

The unconfirmed report, posted on the Citizen App at about 1:21 am., said a suspect fled in a white 2010-2015 Honda Civic and that police were searching area hospitals for intake of possible gunshot victims.