A man sitting in his car was fatally shot following a drive-by near Estrada Courts Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Hollenbeck Division officers responded to a 7:49 pm report of a shooting on the 3100 block of Wynwood Lane. The victim, identified only as Latino, was sitting in a car when two Latino men drove by and fired multiple rounds before fleeing to an unknown location, the spokesperson said.

The victim, later identified as 41-year-old Raul Hernandez by the LA Coroner’s Office, was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information on the suspects was available at the time of this report. This is the fifth homicide reported in Boyle Heights this year.

A separate, unrelated incident occurred early Thursday morning in East LA.

#LASD Homicide Bureau Responding to a Stabbing Death Investigation, Intersection of 1st St. and Indiana St. #EastLosAngeleshttps://t.co/AjheDuc5Wa pic.twitter.com/2IqsyWKQON — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) June 8, 2023

LA County Sheriff’s homicide investigators responded to a reported stabbing near the intersection of 1st and Indiana streets at around 5:05 am. The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, was found dead in the street on Metro Gold Line tracks near its Indiana Station.

No additional information on the stabbing is currently available. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).