Two killed in drive-by shooting Saturday near Second and Soto

Two killed in drive-by shooting Saturday near Second and Soto

Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening near Second and Soto St, police said Wednesday.

According to Public Information Officer Tony Im, of the Los Angeles Police Department, the two victims were killed at approximately 5:19 p.m.

The victims, a 35-year-old female and 22-year-old male, were standing on the 200 block of S. Soto St. when an unidentified male and female suspect drove by in an unknown vehicle and opened fire.

The male victim was declared dead on the scene by Los Angeles County Fire officials and the female was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Im said the double murder is believed to be gang related but had no further information about the suspects or the nature of the crime.

Saturday’s slayings elevate the total of number of homicides in Boyle Heights this year to 19. An unidentified gunshot victim was found near the 101 Freeway offramp Monday evening.

Nonprofit news is accountable to the people. We exist to ignite change in people’s lives, and you can own a stake in it. This news only survives with your support.

That’s why we’re thrilled to be a part of NewsMatch, a national call-to-action to support nonprofit news organizations like ours. From now through the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your one-time gift, all up to $5,000.

And this year, Boyle Heights Beat has been selected to receive an additional $7,000 in matching funds from NewsMatch for our dedication to serving communities of color in Boyle Heights. This bonus was made possible with support from the Facebook Journalism Project, Democracy Fund, and the Walton Family Foundation.

An investment in nonprofit news is an investment in you. Give now to double the impact of your donation.









