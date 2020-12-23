Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening near Second and Soto St, police said Wednesday.
According to Public Information Officer Tony Im, of the Los Angeles Police Department, the two victims were killed at approximately 5:19 p.m.
The victims, a 35-year-old female and 22-year-old male, were standing on the 200 block of S. Soto St. when an unidentified male and female suspect drove by in an unknown vehicle and opened fire.
The male victim was declared dead on the scene by Los Angeles County Fire officials and the female was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Im said the double murder is believed to be gang related but had no further information about the suspects or the nature of the crime.
Saturday’s slayings elevate the total of number of homicides in Boyle Heights this year to 19. An unidentified gunshot victim was found near the 101 Freeway offramp Monday evening.
