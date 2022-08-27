Two separate and concurrent events Saturday in East Los Angeles will commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium, the anti-Vietnam War march of Aug. 29, 1970 that is considered a pivotal moment in the Chicano Rights movement.

Boyle Heights’ Centro CSO is one of the organizers of the 52nd Chicano/x Moratorium, from 11 am to 2 pm, at Rubén Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd. Organizers say the focus of this year’s event is the removal from office of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but there will be entertainment and activism around the topics of legalization of the undocumented and protection public education, among others.

The 50th Chicano Moratorium Committee will gather at the Belvedere Park Amphitheater, 4801 East Third Street, for a tribute to Rudy and Steve Salas, the founding members of the legendary Chicano group Tierra. Performers include Trío Los Dados. The Farmers Market will be open at the park during the celebration and there will be parking available.

On August 29, 1970, more than 300,000 people participated in the largest anti-war and social justice protest held in Los Angeles up to that date. A rally following the march became violent when Sheriff’s deputies intervened, leaving several people injured and three killed, including journalist Rubén Salazar.