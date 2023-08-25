Authorities announced Thursday during a press conference that a 26-year-old man and 14-year-old boy have been arrested in connection to a homicide at Evergreen Park in Boyle Heights.

The shooting occurred inside the park’s recreation center at around 5 PM on Saturday, August 12. The victim, identified as 16-year-old Alfonso Ramos, was confronted by the two suspects who chased and assaulted him. Investigators believe the younger of the two suspects then pulled out a weapon and shot the teenager multiple times before the pair fled the scene, authorities said at the conference.

Central Bureau Homicide took on the case and were able to identify the suspects as 26-year-old Michael Monarrez and a 14-year-old juvenile. Detectives were looking for the pair when a second incident occurred just five days later.

On August 17, police responded to the 500 block of S. Lorena Street following a 10:04 am report of shots fired in an apartment in the area. Responding officers discovered a victim, identified as 45-year-old Fermin Ruelas, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ruelas died at the scene, according to investigators.

Central Bureau Homicide investigators determined Monarrez was responsible for the murder, and he was arrested nearby shortly after the shooting. Just a day later, officers also arrested the juvenile offender connected to the shooting of Ramos.

The LA District Attorney’s Office has since filed two counts of murder against Monarrez, and a petition for murder has also been filed against the juvenile. Police said during the press conference that the pair, believed to be members of a local street gang, might have been involved in other homicides in the area as well.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call detectives at (213) 486-8700. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to (877)-527-3247. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-8477 going directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.