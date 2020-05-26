The coronavirus emergency did not deter Eastside veterans’ advocates from holding their annual Memorial Day commemoration at Cinco Puntos on Monday – nor did it stop area elected officials from making their annual trek to the All Wars monument at the five-corner intersection where Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles meet.

The trimmed-down, 73rd annual Memorial Day ceremony was less attended than in previous years –and did not include a traditional 24-hour vigil to precede it. It did include the participation of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who wore his U.S. Navy Reserve uniform and cap and a face mask with the U.S. Navy as he addressed a small crowd.

“With each generation we see a warrior class that steps up,” Garcetti said at the event. “The soldiers, the marines, the sailors, air men and women, coast guard. Each one who says that I will put my body on the line to protect this nation.”

The mayor also used a popular Spanish-language dicho when speaking in that language: “Dime con quién andas y te diré quien eres,” which essentially refers to judging an individual by the company he or she keeps, alluding to solidarity among veterans. “These words are very powerful on this day,” he added in Spanish.

Among those attending –and Tweeting about the event– were Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solís and State Assemblymember Miguel Santiago:

At today’s #BoyleHeights Cinco Puntos #MemorialDay Ceremony, we paid our respects to the heroic women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our military. It was an honor to have participated in this moving observance. 🇺🇸 #FirstDistrict #EastLA pic.twitter.com/O3rBGsnPyE — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) May 25, 2020

Santiago thanked Vice Cmndr Tony Zapata from the Eastside Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 4696 and 1013, for organizing the annual ceremony.

Thank you Tony Zapata for organizing the 73rd Annual Memorial Day Observance and 24-Hour Patriotic Vigil in Boyle Heights and for providing an outlet for people to pay tribute to loved ones who have made the ultimate sacrifice. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GqEYcOJ06U — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) May 25, 2020

Conspicuously absent this year was City Councilman José Huízar, who is being investigated in an FBI probe on City Hall corruption and who has been rarely seen at public events in recent weeks. That did not prevent Huízar from sending his own Tweet about the Cinco Puntos event.

Boyle Heights celebrated Memorial Day at the Veteran Memorial at Cinco Puntos. Social distancing protocols were in place as Veterans gathered to pay tribute to the fallen. Special thank you to Veteran Tony Zapata for organizing the vigil.#cd14 #boyleheights #memorialday2020 pic.twitter.com/5pDhWnsnFu — Jose Huizar (@josehuizar) May 25, 2020

The All Wars Monument at Cinco Puntos –the five-point intersection of Lorena and Indiana Streets with East César Chávez Avenue, on the border of Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles –includes a monolith honoring the 350,000 Mexican American men and women who fought in World War II. This group has the highest percentage of Medal of Honor winners of any minority in the United States.

The memorial was originally named after Raúl Morín, a decorated veteran and author of “Among the Valiant,” a book about Mexican Americans who fought valiantly in World War II and the Korean War.