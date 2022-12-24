Episode 9 – 'Tis the Season for Vegan Tamales (w/ Marlene Aguilar) – Radio Pulso

It’s December and we’re ready to get into the holiday spirit. Earlier this month we participated in the Boyle Heights Christmas parade and we had community members share their holiday traditions with us. Tamales are a big part of holiday traditions in Latine culture. And speaking of tamales in this episode we talked to Boyle Heights resident, Marlene Aguilar, who offers plant based options including vegan tamales to her community.