Originally published on June 30, 2020

ICYMI, the coronavirus is making a comeback here in L.A. – so much so that yesterday had the unfortunate designation of seeing the most reported new cases in a single day in the region since the outbreak began.

The reason, according to County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, is simple: people aren’t following the guidelines intended to keep us all safe. Bars and restaurants aren’t enforcing masks or social distancing, and many of our fellow Angelenos have “gone back to living as if COVID-19 is not in our community,” Ferrer said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has already ordered L.A. County bars to close after reopening for a whopping nine days, and Ferrer recommended behaving, in upcoming weeks, the same way we did at the beginning of the pandemic: act like everyone is sick.

“This is the time to hunker down, back in your home, whenever you can,” she said during a press briefing. “At this point, if you’re not part of the solution to slowing the spread, you’re ending up being part of the problem.”

— Jessica P. Ogilvie/LAist

