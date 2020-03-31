Esta página también disponible en: Español

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths and 548 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus Tuesday, including three new cases in the unincorporated county neighborhood of East Los Angeles.

Six of the 10 deaths reported Tuesday occurred in people over the age of 65, two between 41– 65 years old; and two between 18 – 40 years old. All had reported underlying health conditions except for one individual between 18-40 years old .

Over the last 48 hours, there have been 890 new cases. A digital tool that maps and charts the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases throughout Los Angeles county can be consulted on the County website. On Tuesday it showed the number of cases in Boyle Heights as 11, and the total for East Los Angeles as 14.

As of Tuesday, Public Health has identified 3011 cases across all areas of LA County, including 54 deaths. Also as of Tuesday, 594 people who tested positive for COVID-19 (20% of positive cases) have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

“This is the highest daily number of deaths we’ve reported to date, and our hearts go out to every family who has experienced loss related to this pandemic,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director. “Though we expect to continue to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and sadly, deaths in the weeks to come, it is crucial that we continue to stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing if we must go out for essential services, self-isolate when we are sick, and self-quarantine if exposed to someone who is sick. We are all in this together.”

