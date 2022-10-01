An almost century-long rivalry between two local high schools is making its way to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The East LA Classic –between Boyle Heights’ Roosevelt and East LA’s Garfield – will be played at that historic venue on October 21st.

The year’s Classic is set to be its biggest yet as recording artist will.i.am. is bringing his group, the Black Eyed Peas, to perform during a halftime show.

The Boyle Heights native recently came to Boyle Heights to announce the game’s venue and halftime show to students at Roosevelt High School, his alma mater. The school holds a special place in the rapper’s heart, long being the main focus of the i.am.angel Foundation’s collegiate readiness program.

Tickets are now available to the General Public on Ticketmaster for $15, with a $3 discount for students.

Coaches at the two rival schools hope the announcement will bring the game’s attendance back to its pre-pandemic glory, going from an annual turnout of over 20,000 to less than half in 2021.

Junior varsity teams will take the field at 3:30 p.m., followed by a varsity game at 7:30 p.m.

First played in 1925, the East LA Classic has been an annual tradition in the neighborhood, only having off years during crises like World War II and the COVID-19 Pandemic. The game had been played at the East Los Angeles College stadium in recent years.

Will Roosevelt’s Rough Riders be able to keep up the momentum following their first victory in a decade or will Garfield’s Bulldogs make a triumphant return to victory in 2022? Fans will have to wait and see.