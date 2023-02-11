If you’re looking for something to do in Boyle Heights during the loveliest season of the year, we’ve got a guide of a few local businesses and organizations with special offerings this month!
Single this Valentine’s Season?
The House of Xelas is hosting an Anti-Valentine’s “I Might K*ll My Ex” Party on February 11th at 1846 1/2 1st Street. With special a special $4 deal on Mexican Lager and Agua Fresca Hard Seltzer while supplies last and brokenhearted anthem music all night, you can dance the night away at this local bar.
Come be a member of the Lonely Hearts Club at the historic Paramount Ballroom located at 2708 E César E Chávez from 5-10 PM on Valentine’s Day for a free night of dancing along with other singles. You must be 21 or older and can register online.
Heart full but stomach empty? Or just hungry?
Casa Fina Restaurant & Cantina at 1842 E. 1st Street will host an early Valentine’s Dinner on Feb. 11th starting at 5 PM featuring New York steak, mango salsa mahi-mahi, salmon alajillo and more. Live music by the Juan Flautista Trio will run from 8-10 PM.
Brooklyn Ave Pizza at 2706 E César E Chávez has a special 3-course meal designed by Chef Jorge Sandoval with specially curated love songs from the 70s through 90s, candlelit tables & more. For $29 per person, you get a sourdough heart-shaped pizza to share, your very own salad, desserts and complimentary champagne on Valentine’s Day. Reservations for dinner can be made online.
The pop-up food shop Macheen will be selling corazóncito taco platters at Milpa Grille. That’s a whole plate of delicious, pink tacos for you and a loved one, or just yourself too. Make sure to stop on by 2633 E César E Chávez from 8 AM – 2 PM on February 15th.
Got a sweet tooth? Cake Girl at 2100 1st Street has you covered with their cupcake of the month: a decadent red velvet with light pink berry frosting, each topped with a raspberry. Up until Valentine’s, you can also enjoy shortbread red velvet crinkle cookies and donuts.
In need of resources and a safe space to celebrate?
The Latino Equality Alliance is hosting a Lover’s Carnival at 533 S Clarence Street on the 24th from 6-10 PM for those looking for an alcohol- and smoke-free space to enjoy community love and learn about the center’s various programs. Attendees can enjoy jumping on a bounce house, playing carnival games, singing karaoke, enjoying food, mocktails and more. Registration is free and available online.