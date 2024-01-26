Former CD 14 Councilman José Huízar was issued a 13 year sentence in federal prison this morning after being found guilty in the biggest Los Angeles City Council corruption case in decades.

The prosecutors were firm with their position, despite Huízar’s defense team insisting their client receive a nine year sentence. Attorney Charles Synder argued the public official was remorseful of his actions and that the judge should also take into account the positive contributions he made to the city of Los Angeles.

“The good that Mr. Huízar brought to the table far outweighs the bad,” Snyder said.

Prosecutor Mack Eric Jenkins compared Huízar’s descent to King Kong falling off a skyscraper, decimating the surrounding area and hurting innocent bystanders. “The bigger they are, the harder they fall,” Jenkins said.

The sentencing judge, John F. Walter, refused to serve the former Eastside leader any less than the maximum sentence agreed to in Huízar’s plea deal and emphasized the systemic damage done to the public Huízar caused after accepting $1.5 million in bribe money from developers.

Councilman José Huizar speaks at unveiling ceremony of bracero monument in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Antonio Mejías-Rentas.

Huízar, who quietly sat in the courtroom, seemed to understand the gravity of his actions according to one El Sereno resident who has been following the trial.

“I think his statement was more thoughtful than the usual stuff we get from politicians,” said Andrea Ramirez. “This [apology] felt like it had feeling to it, but that doesn’t change anything. It’s important that punishment happens, we’ll work on forgiveness later.”

Huízar, who is currently on bond, needs to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by April 30th.

“I want to apologize to my family, the constituents of CD 14, and I take responsibility for my actions,” Huízar said in a hushed tone.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated. To learn more about the rise and fall of the former Councilmember, make sure to check out our deep dive into his tenure.