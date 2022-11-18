Frozen turkeys, canned food, side dishes and hot meals will be handed out at the 8th Annual Boyle Heights Turkey Giveaway on November 19 at Mariachi Plaza.

Over 1,000 turkeys will be available on a first come, first served basis from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last. One turkey per household will be provided at the event.

Hosted by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago and several local organizations, the event is part of an effort to ensure that working class families in the neighborhood can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this season despite rising inflation and a recovering economy.

Sponsors for this year’s giveaway include the Weingart East LA YMCA, Little Tokyo Service Center, Reyes Coca Cola Bottling, Anschutz Entertainment Group, SoCal Gas, Ralphs/Food 4 Less, Starbucks, Southwest Carpenters, Commerce Casino & Hotel, SEIU 121RN, IBEW Local 11, Athens Services, PepsiCo and Starbucks.