A weekly pop-up COVID testing site at the East LA Weingart YMCA in Boyle Heights has been extended and will now take place every Tuesday this month, through Nov. 30.

During the month, free books for children will be available, courtesy of The Book Foundation.

No appointments are necessary for the tests, offered from 10 am to 4 pm, in front of the Boyle Heights facilities at 2900 Whittier Blvd. No insurance or ID is required, and the free tests are given regardless of immigration status.

PCR test results are available within 24-72 hours, by text or email.

The pop-up site operated by the nonprofit CORE Response (Community Organized Relief Effort) travels to various community sites every week.

The organization says that with the holidays coming up, it is of extreme importance that people continue to get tested, as a rise in cases is likely to happen during the season.

