Authorities say a teenager was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at the Evergreen Recreation Center in Boyle Heights.

The victim, identified by authorities as a 16-year-old Hispanic male, was at the park at around 5 pm when he was approached by the suspects, two male Hispanics on foot, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD. Both suspects shot at the victim before fleeing towards a vehicle and being driven away by an additional third suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is believed to be gang-related, the spokesperson said.

The victim was later identified by family as Alfonso Ramos, a volunteer at Evergreen Park according to a GoFundMe page organized by family members to cover funeral expenses.

This is the 16th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.

Earlier in the month, a similar gang-related shooting occurred involving another teenager killed at the Recreation Center.

On August 1, a 18-year-old was strolling through Evergreen Park when an altercation between him and two suspects, a man and a woman, broke out. The male suspect reportedly shot the victim several times at around 7:42 pm, before fleeing together with the second suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information on either homicide was available at the time of this report.