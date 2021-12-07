A teen boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Second Street and Savannah, steps away from First Street Elementary, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Times, officers patrolling about 3:30 pm heard the shots fired and found the victim near the intersection. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said the victim, described as a teenage boy, was conscious but barely breathing when officers arrived at the scene. By the time an ambulance arrived, he had succumbed to his injuries.

A video from a live broadcast by ABC7 shows a body covered under a tarp near the entrance to the Evergreen Recreation Center, across the street from the school.

One suspect was detained at the scene but authorities continued to search for a second suspect.

The Boyle Heights shooting followed a deadly shooting Monday near an elementary school in Wilmington that left one 12-year-old dead and another child and a woman wounded.

This is a story in development and will be updated.