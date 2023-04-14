The 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a robbery attempt Tuesday in Koreatown was a local resident who went to Felícitas and Gonzalo Méndez High School in Boyle Heights.

Various media outlets reported that the shooting happened on 7th Street, between Berendo Street and New Hampshire Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Authorities identified the victim as Dylan Ramírez Castro.

The victim’s older brother, Alejandro Castro, told KABC7 that the siblings grew up without a father and that Dylan wanted to be an electrician after high school.

“He still had a lot of life left and a lot of plans,” said Alejandro Castro.

Police say the shooting happened when Dylan was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a friend and a man approached them with a gun and attempted to rob them. When they refused to hand over their belongings, the man opened fire and shot the 17-year-old in the head.

The driver attempted to take Dylan to the hospital and on the way flagged down police officers outside a 7-Eleven store on Olympic Boulevard in the Pico-Union neighborhood. Officers attempted to render medical aid but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect remains at large and no description was available.

On Thursday, administrators at Méndez High School held a minute of silence in Dylan’s memory and told students that grief counselors would be available for those affected by the student’s death.

The Instagram account @boylehts, which reported that Dylan went to Mendez, also said that he attended Hollenbeck Middle School.

A GoFundMe fundraiser account started by the victim’s brother to help pay for his funeral was close to reaching its $10,000 goal on Thursday.

A person who commented on the Instagram account said the family would also hold a food sale on Saturday, at their Boyle Heights home, to help with funeral costs.

BHB youth reporter Adrian Casillas Sáenz contributed to this story.