A 17-year-old boy died over the weekend after falling from the Sixth Street Bridge while doing a social media post, The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, Police Chief Michel Moore revealed that the teen fell “when climbing upon one of the arches, in order to post, apparently, a social media broadcast. He slipped and fell to his death.”

A spokesperson for the LAPD told The Times that police responded to the scene just after 2 am Saturday, and that the teen was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident was reported on various social media accounts on Saturday morning. The teen has not been publicly identified and it wasn’t clear which social media he was using or if any portion of the climb was actually posted or “broadcast.”

Since the bridge opened in July it has been the site of multiple social media stunts and police have responded to street takeovers and multiple crashes. A man was also fatally shot on the bridge while filming a music video in January.