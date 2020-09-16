Authorities detained a young man Wednesday in connection to a large blaze that exploded in the early hours of Wednesday and tore through a housing complex under construction in East Los Angeles, The L.A. County Fire Department said.

According to some news reports, the “person of interest” detained is a minor.

Video footage from the site showed the construction project completely destroyed. Firefighting crews continued battling hot spots well into mid-morning and authorities said that streets surrounding the area were expected to be closed for most of today.

*UPDATE* We have experienced numerous collapse issues involving portions of the structure & scaffolding throughout this firefight. Another such collapse has just occurred. This presents a significant danger to FFs on-scene. Despite this, no injuries reported. #RowanIC pic.twitter.com/6k8N3d72D5 — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 16, 2020

Arson investigators were looking into the cause of the greater-alarm fire that broke out at the five-story building at 1st Street and Rowan Avenue at around 1 a.m. and eventually engulfed the construction site.

#RowanIC video footage taken by Jose Luqueno showing conditions firefighters faced early into the battle tonight in #EastLA pic.twitter.com/O8h4yEH2K2 — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 16, 2020

The LACFD said some 150 firefighters worked to put out the fire. At about 7:30 a.m., the department reported it had made significant progress knocking the blaze down. Later, nearly 10 a.m., it said that crews continued tackling tough to access and hidden pockets of fire at the site.

A few minutes later, the department said that “despite knockdown being achieved at 9:31 am, crews continue to pour large volumes of water” into the construction site “to further assess remaining hotspots.”

In a Twitter post, the department also announced that one “male juvenile has been detained in conjunction with this incident.”

*UPDATE* Through the investigative efforts of our #LACoFD Cause Investigators along with @LASDHQ Bomb & Arson investigators, 1 male juvenile has been detained in conjunction with this incident. For further questions on the investigation, please refer to #LASD#RowanIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 16, 2020

Earlier video footage from the scene showed scaffolding collapsing while firefighters fought the flame. The LACFD said no one was injured in the fire, but a one-story house behind the development suffered damage when burning scaffolding collapsed and landed on the roof.

Four apartments over the historic former Unique Theater movie palace next to the construction site were also impacted by the fire, the LACFD said. Firefighters working with Sheriff’s deputies were able to evacuate nearby residents displaced by the fire, who were assisted by the Red Cross.

ELACC development El Nuevo Amanecer

The five-story, 62 apartment complex is being developed by the East LA Community Corporation, a Boyle Heights based nonprofit developer. Named El Nuevo Amanecer, the affordable housing project was expected to offer 31 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans and 28 units for low-income families (with the remaining two units for resident managers).

In an interview last month, ELACC president and CEO Manuel Bernal said El Nuevo Amancer, which began construction in June of 2019, was expected to be completed by the end of the year and that signs with leasing information were to be posted in late September or early October.

ELACC owns and manages several housing project in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles. Last month, some Boyle Heights residents protested at the site of an announced development at Mariachi Plaza, saying the project would potentially displace musicians working there and adversely add to the neighborhood’s population density.

Some Boyle Heights residents have also been critical of ELACC’s management of the historic Casa del Mexicano, by allowing a cell phone tower to be built next to the site.

This story is developing and will be updated.

