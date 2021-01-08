One man is in custody in relation to the Dec. 19 Boyle Heights hit-and-run accident in which an elderly woman was struck and severely injured.

According to police, the suspect was apprehended on Monday and has been identified as 26-year-old Highland Park resident José Farías.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department Central Bureau Traffic division, the victim and her husband were crossing Soto Street at César E. Chávez Avenue when a white truck allegedly driven by the suspect struck the victim and knocked her into the street. Police allege that the suspect then drove off without providing aid or identifying himself.

According to a police news release, Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene where the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Police report that the victim was hospitalized for three days before being released and is now home resting.

Officers had released a photo and video of the suspect captured at a local gas station right before the collision, in efforts to find and apprehend the suspect. According to officials, Farías was spotted driving the truck that allegedly struck the woman by an LAPD lieutenant who was responding to a separate traffic incident.

The Dec. 19 collision was the second Boyle Heights hit-and-run accident reported last month in which a senior citizen was severely injured. On Dec. 4, an 82-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing at Whittier and Mott while seated on his travel scooter. It’s unclear if an arrest has been made on the earlier felony hit-and-run.