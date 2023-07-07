A celebration paying tribute to the street vendors across the City of Angeles will take place from 6 to 9 pm on Saturday, July 8 at Las Fotos Project.

The event, a collaboration with Self Help Graphics (SHG), will feature art projects created by the youth leadership groups at both organizations, provide live music, free food while supplies last and fun activities for attendees.

Tacos de canasta, elotes and churros will be free for the first 100 at the event and then available for purchase while supplies last. A small market, primarily featuring young vendors offering their own unique goods, will be open throughout the night. Bands set to perform include MILO, Forsythia, Heart Shaped Locket and En la Muerte.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a t-shirt, denim jacket or bag to receive a free, limited screen print during the event. Free tote bags will be provided as well for those who don’t bring an item.

The event is free for all youth and young adults, and expected attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time online if possible.