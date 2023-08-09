Two men were shot to death early Sunday in El Sereno in the latest in a string of seemingly unrelated violent assaults in and around Boyle Heights that have left at least five people dead and several others injured in less than two weeks.

Police told The Eastsider that officers were dispatched at 5:27 am to the 4900 block of Templeton near Eastern Ave. regarding shots fired and a car speeding away. The victims, two Latino males in the 30s, were found with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours earlier, a shooting Saturday night in Boyle Heights left a man in his 40s wounded. Police told City News Service that the shooting was reported around 6 pm near Evergreen Ave. and Eighth Street and that the victim was taken to a hospital. A white sedan occupied by two males was seen fleeing eastbound on Eighth.

On Aug. 1, an 18-year-old Latino man was shot to death at the Evergreen Recreation Center in Boyle Heights, in what police said was the result of a gang-related argument. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was strolling through the park when an altercation between him and two suspects, a man and a woman, broke out. The male suspect reportedly shot the victim several times.

Police told City News Service that they responded to reports of gunshots in the 2800 block of East 4th Street at around 7:42 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds at the location. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting accounts for the 15th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.

The day before, on July 31, two people believed to be unhoused were shot and wounded while in a tent near the 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

Late last month, two fatal incidents were reported in the unincorporated county section of East Los Angeles.

On July 29, a man was shot to death near Garfield High School in East LA. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told CBS News that the shooting was reported at around 7:32 pm. The victim was found on the 400 block of South Vancouver Street and was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

On July 26, a man was stabbed to death in the City Terrace neighborhood of East Los Angeles. The LASD said deputies responded to a call at 12:12 am on the 1600 block of North Eastern Avenue. They found the victim was found with several stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

With reporting by Alex Medina.