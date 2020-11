Juana has sold Guatemalan carne asada & caldo de gallina in Westlake for 12 yrs. When the pandemic started, she didn’t work for nearly 8 months. Her customers kept asking her to come back. Photo by Samanta Helou-Hernandez For LAist

Originally published November 22, 2020

As of Friday, Angelenos are required to be inside their homes between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 a.m. We spoke to some local street vendors to find out how the new regulation might affect their business.

Last night I spoke with street vendors in LA about how the curfew is affecting them. In Westlake most vendors weren’t affected since they already close before 10. In Boyle Heights & East LA, closing early meant losing an hour or two of business. Some debated staying open. @LAist pic.twitter.com/90YEpn9DDx — Samanta Helou-Hernandez (@Samanta_Helou) November 22, 2020

Juana’s sold Guatemalan carne asada & caldo de gallina in Westlake for 12 yrs. When the pandemic started, she didn’t work for nearly 8 months. Her customers kept asking her to come back. She’s one of few vendors in the area who sell past 10pm but had to close at 9pm.@LAist pic.twitter.com/3IJi6TSAop — Samanta Helou-Hernandez (@Samanta_Helou) November 22, 2020

Caridad Vasquez has sold Mexican food in Boyle Heights for 15yrs. She’s a street-vending activist and a founder of the Legalize Street Vending campaign. “I didn’t work for 6 months, it affected me a lot economically…I had anxiety and depression because I wasn’t working.”@LAist pic.twitter.com/pY71hWX2ZQ — Samanta Helou-Hernandez (@Samanta_Helou) November 22, 2020

Clemente Mera has four food trucks that sell churros around LA. His East LA location is usually packed on weekends but with the new curfew business is much slower. “We usually close at 11 or 11:30 but tonight we are closing earlier.” @LAist pic.twitter.com/R12SR9F9xa — Samanta Helou-Hernandez (@Samanta_Helou) November 22, 2020

— SAMANTA HELOU-HERNANDEZ

