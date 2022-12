A 34-year-old woman walking with her family near Wabash and Evergreen Sunday evening was wounded by what police said was a stray bullet, City News Service reported.

The shooting occurred at 8:24 pm at Wabash and Sentinel avenues, a police dispatcher told the news outlet. The dispatcher said the woman heard gunshots, then she realized she was struck by a bullet.

There was no suspect information available. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where she was listed as stable.