A solo exhibition artist Pavel Acevedo, titled The Shell in the Clouds (El caparazón en las nubes) opens this week at Self Help Graphics and Art. “In this exhibition, [Acevedo] invites audiences into an environment filled with images exploring migration and adaptation conveyed through mythical Zapotec stories shared by the artist’s elders,” according to the organization.

Acevedo was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, and resides in Riverside, CA. As the inaugural resident artist for SHG’s Beyond the Press, Pavel began his residency in early 2020, which came to a sudden halt due to the pandemic in March of that year. Self Help says the pandemic did not conclude his residency or deter his creativity or engagement with the Boyle Heights community.

The exhibition opens with a reception, Friday, Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 pm and will continue on view through February. Masks are required for all visitors, including vaccinated guests,

Warm blankets for families in need

An East Los Angeles native who started her own charitable project, to collect donated blankets and socks and deliver them to a nonprofit shelter in Boyle Heights is featured in a story this week on Spectrum News. Proyecto Happy Hearts will be holding a donation drive Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 am to 1 pm, at Cerda’s Auto Service, 1867 E. First Street.

First (and last?) tree lighting

Councilman Kevin de León is hosting what’s being called Boyle Heights’ first Christmas tree lighting ceremony this weekend at his local office, but it could also be the last, if he succeeds in next year’s mayoral campaign. Regardless, there will be a snow pit, toy giveaway, music and entertainment. It’s Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 6 pm, at 2130 East First Street.

MORE UPCOMING EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

WINTERFEST 2021 @ RESURRECTION SCHOOL – Play in real snow, decorate Christmas cookies, write a letter to Santa, get your face painted, Christmas Arts & Crafts and Hot Chocolate. Enjoy music by DJ Karisma, shop with our Holiday Vendors and much more. Food and drinks sold by Family Crew. Friday, Dec. 10, 6 to 9 pm, 3360 Opal Street.

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY @ SELF HELP – Final program of the year brings yoga, led by Instructor Isa Urdiales Guzmán, Dec. 15 at 6:30 pm. Must bring your own mat or towel to use for the duration of the hour class, free but recommended for ages 15+. Register at selfhelpgraphics.com/workshops.

Have a Boyle Heights or East LA event? Post it on our free community calendar. Just click here and fill out the online form.

FREE TOY GIVEAWAY @ ESTRADA COURTS – Hosted by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago with special appearance by Old St. Nick. Event is on a first come first serve basis, while supplies last. Thursday, Dec. 16, 4 to 6 pm, at 3232 Estrada Street.

NAVIDAD EN EL BARRIO – For the seventeenth consecutive year Danza Floricanto/USA presents its tribute to the company’s Mexican traditions of the Christmas Holidays, this year at its new home at Casa del Mexicano. Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 pm. Tickets $10 at https://danzafloricantousa.org