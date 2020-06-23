Boyle Heights residents woke up Tuesday to news that their representative Councilmember, José Huízar, was arrested and removed from office after months of FBI investigation into corruption at City Hall.

Reactions from residents of Boyle Heights and other neighborhoods in Council District 14 showed up on social media shortly after the news broke, around 8:30 a.m.

One of the first Tweets came from Boyle Heights activist and writer Erick Huerta, who posted a short thread about how the community has felt about its representative on the City Council for some years now:

With Huizar finally getting arrested and everything that has come to light since he caught a federal case, it oddly feels like validation for what community folks have been alleging and gossiping about him for almost his entire run as council member #boyleheights — (╯°□°）╯︵∀⊥ᴚƎ∩H ⋊ƆIᴚƎ (@ElRandomHero) June 23, 2020

Longtime Boyle Heights activist Carlos Montes reacted quickly –and briefly– to our breaking news alert:

He should have resigned a long time ago! — Carlos Montes (@cmmontes5) June 23, 2020

Boyle Heights resident Alessandro Negrete even Tweeted the hashtag #SleazyHuizy:

For all the naysayers that didn’t believe in the tactics attacking his lack of service to Constituency now have some retribution. #SleazyHuizy and I hope the rest also get theirs. https://t.co/z0JupfCQBz — Alessandro Negrete (@les_beat_junky) June 23, 2020

The organization Defend Boyle Heights organized a “Farewell Eviction” event Tuesday night, to call the Councilmember out for being “responsible for selling out the community, evictions, briefs, more police presence” and “the reason many of us struggle to be living here,” according to a flyer created for the event.

Many others took to social media to share their thoughts on the arrest and removal of the District 14 Councilmember. Below are some of those reactions.

Infuriating to think of how much irreparable harm this man has done to #BoyleHeights alone. Unnecessary bridge, overpriced housing projects, unlawful- out of scale development, consolidated corp ownership of businesses, building code violations. We knew it. #SMH https://t.co/iVuM99T2ab — Rickee Garay (@RickeeGaray) June 23, 2020

Greed and the pursuit of endless political power was his downfall. #BoyleHeights and his predecessor isn't any better. https://t.co/ySA0sLoZ0b — Mando V. (@mandovizion) June 23, 2020

When I teach the role of what George Lipsitz calls the "white spatial imaginary" in urban planning and policing, I regularly cite Huizar as someone who embodies it, proudly practices it, and takes this racialized social vision to scandalous and deadly new heights. https://t.co/ggCB9ujRfB — Jonathan D. Gomez (@JDGomez727) June 23, 2020

On the one hand Sleazy Huizey is Chicano, on the other he cheated on his wife, sexually harassed his staff, and welp helped in the gentrification process of Boyle Heights with fraud. BYE https://t.co/vhf9mE3aOP — Sol Már-Aztlán🌵 (@elmaryelsol) June 24, 2020

L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar arrested in 'pay-to-play' corruption probe https://t.co/JqZkuWSRok Que verguenza. Boyle Heights deserves better. — Martha Infante Thorpe (@avalonsensei) June 23, 2020

There was also reaction, mostly negative, to Huízar’s own last social media post before his arrest. Late on Monday night, perhaps aware of what was to come, Huízar uploaded a picture of the Santo Niño de Atocha to his Instagram:

The Baby Jesus figure is beloved to residents of Huízar’s hometown of Fresnillo, Zacatecas, where a sanctuary dedicated to the Atocha figure is visited yearly by thousands of pilgrims requesting favors.

“Ni el santo niño te va ayudar from corruption,” read one of the dozens of comments on the post.

