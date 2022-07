Photos by Kate Valdez and Pablo de la Hoya

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Councilmember Kevin de León hold scissors during ribbon cutting at Friday’s official opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct. The ribbon is held by City Engineer Gary Lee Moore and state and federal elected officials. Photo by Pablo de la Hoya.

The official opening ceremony of the Sixth Street Viaduct was held at a private event on Friday, prior to the public celebration on Saturday and opening to traffic on Sunday. The ceremony included a lighting of the Ribbons of Light, the name given to the $588 million city project.

Here are images from Friday’s ceremony:

Photo by Kate Valdez

Photo by Pablo de la Hoya

Photo by Pablo de la Hoya

Photo by Kate Valdez

Photos by Kate Valdez