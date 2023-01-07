Tape with 'Crime Scene do

A man was killed Friday night in what some media are reporting as a video shoot under the Sixth Street Bridge. At approximately 10pm on Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the location.

According to a spokesperson from the LAPD, the 25-year-old male victim was at the event when the suspect, a 18-20-year-old male, pulled up and a verbal argument ensued. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and fired at the victim before fleeing via vehicle – described on the Citizen app as a blue Dodge Charger.

The victim was later declared deceased at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say this incident was gang related. No additional information on the victim or suspect was available.

This is the first homicide reported in Boyle Heights this year.

Jennifer López

Jennifer López is a graduate from the University of California, Riverside. She recently graduated this spring as a Business Economics major. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with family...

