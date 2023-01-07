A man was killed Friday night in what some media are reporting as a video shoot under the Sixth Street Bridge. At approximately 10pm on Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the location.

According to a spokesperson from the LAPD, the 25-year-old male victim was at the event when the suspect, a 18-20-year-old male, pulled up and a verbal argument ensued. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and fired at the victim before fleeing via vehicle – described on the Citizen app as a blue Dodge Charger.

The victim was later declared deceased at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say this incident was gang related. No additional information on the victim or suspect was available.

This is the first homicide reported in Boyle Heights this year.