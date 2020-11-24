Details are sketchy about a shooting Monday afternoon near the Lorena Street bridge that left one man dead.

Gunfire was reported around 2:45 pm in the 3200 block of Fourth Street, near Concord, an LAPD spokesperson told KTLA. The outlet said the victim, who was described as a 25-year-old Latino male, was approached by multiple Latino males who fled the scene after shooting him in the head.

But citing the same LAPD source, City News Service said the victim was a 40-year-old male and that there was only one suspect.

Independent journalist Albert Serna Jr. talked to witnesses that said that a young man was walking on the South side of Fourth Street when a white vehicle approached him. A single suspect exited the car and shot him multiple times. An LAPD detective told Serna that the suspect fired 10 rounds at the victim.

No further description was available of the suspect or suspects, and a motive for the shooting was unclear.

Aerial footage from broadcast live by KTLA showed the victim’s body lying on the sidewalk covered in a sheet.

The block between Grande Vista and Concord was taped off for investigation and remained blocked from traffic for several hours to allow for the police investigation.

Area neighbors reported that Metro temporarily detoured the 605 shuttle because of the closure.

Journalist Albert Serna Jr., shot a photo of the police activity and posted it on his Twitter account @AlbertPBJ Monday evening: