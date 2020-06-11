A man was shot to death Wednesday night in the sixth reported killing in Boyle Heights this year.

City News Service reported that the shooting occurred at around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Los Palos Street.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LAPD Officer Mike López. There was no detailed description of the suspect and the name of the victim has not been disclosed.

Third killing in less than a month

Wednesday’s fatal shooting was the sixth homicide reported in Boyle Heights so far in 2020 and comes just a week after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot in what police described as a gang-related shooting in the 200 block of Soto Street.

The Boyle Heights killing was one of five that took place between June 4 and 7, during separate incidents, in the LAPD Central Division. Earlier this week, police put out a call seeking the public’s help in finding suspects.

From Thursday to Sunday, 5 people were shot & killed during 5 separate incidents in LAPD Central Bureau. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help. Any info call 877-527-3247 or visit https://t.co/kCa0vxeMlt to remain anonymous pic.twitter.com/DpoY6MKBt0 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 8, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times Homicide Report, 40-year-old David Leopoldo Orduno was shot and killed on May 15 less than a block away from Prospect Park.

Three additional Boyle Heights homicides are listed in March and April.