Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Boyle Heights on the night of May 4.

The shooting took place at 10:30 pm, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. The man, who was not identified, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Clarence Street, just South of 6th Street. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The spokesperson said the shooting may be gang-related, and that there is no information on a possible suspect. The crime is being investigated by the LAPD’s Central Division.

The May 4 shooting death is the first homicide reported in Boyle Heights this month but the sixth reported since early March. No other homicide has been reported in the neighborhood in May.

According to a story this month in the Los Angeles Times, people in Los Angeles are being killed at a faster pace in 2022 than they were last year, when homicides and gun attacks reached a 15-year high.

Data from LAPD reviewed by Crosstown shows there were 36 homicides reported in all of Los Angeles during the month of April –including 2 in Boyle Heights– which represents a 25.6% increase from March.

There has also been an increase of reports of shots fired and people hit by gunfire. Crosstown reported that the LAPD registered 314 shots fired in April, the highest total since the 317 of last July.

Data shows there were 14 reports of guns fired in Boyle Heights in April – the third highest number for all Los Angeles neighborhoods.