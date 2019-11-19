A man was killed and another injured during a shooting Sunday night in front of the Las Palomas bar on First Street near Mariachi Plaza.

The shooting, in the 1800 block of East First St., was reported just after 10 p.m. Police told CBS2 that two suspects were arguing with patrons inside the bar and the argument spilled out onto the sidewalk. Witnesses told police that one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the two victims.



Two victims, described as Hispanic males, were struck by the gunfire. Paramedics treated the victims and both were taken to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim was in stable condition.

The two suspects, who were not described, fled by running Westbound on First St. Both remain outstanding. Investigators were reviewing surveillance tapes for information

Sunday’s victim was the 12th homicide case reported in Boyle Heights so far in 2019.



Police said they did not know what the dispute was about, but LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett told CBS2 it did not look like a gang-related incident.



A man who said he was the bar owner told the outlet that the dispute began when he refused to serve the suspects because they looked underage.

