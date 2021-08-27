Sheriff’s deputies shot a homicide suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at officers during a short foot pursuit Thursday afternoon in the Soto Street Junction section of Boyle Heights, media reported.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were conducting surveillance on the man “wanted in connection with a recent murder.” CNS reported that the surveillance was taking place in the 3000 block of East Pico Boulevard. There were also reports of surveillance in the 1700 block of South Soto.

The man fled from his car with a handgun when deputies attempted to stop him. A Sheriff’s spokesman said the fleeing suspect pointed the gun at a deputy; at this point the officer-involved shooting took place.

CNS said the man, who was shot once in the upper body, was taken to a hospital where he was treated and listed in stable condition. As of Thursday night, the handgun allegedly carried by the suspect had not been found.

The shooting is under investigation.