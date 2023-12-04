The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has begun the process of firing two deputies involved in a 2017 wreck at a Boyle Heights-East Los Angeles border that killed two young boys and injured several other people when their patrol car crashed into a group of pedestrians, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“This was an absolute tragedy that had a profound impact on the victims and their families,” the LASD said in a statement released Friday without mentioning the deputies’ name. “The Department has implemented corrective measures and strengthened policies to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Sworn personnel are afforded certain employment rights and procedures, which limit the department from commenting until the process has been completed.”

Deputy Carrie Esmeralda Robles-Placencia, a trainee at the time of the accident, was driving the vehicle that crossed the busy intersection of South Indiana and Whittier Blvd. against a red light, hitting another vehicle, jumping onto the sidewalk and then hitting a mother who was walking her two sons from school.

Seven-year-old José Luis Hernández died at the scene and his 9-year-old brother Marco Antonio died from his injuries at a hospital. Their mother, Veronica Solís, had several broken bones. Six other people were injured in the multi-vehicle crash.

The other deputy involved in the crash was Vincent Moran, the training officer supervising Robles Placencia from the passenger’s seat.

Although investigators determined that Robles-Placencia failed to turn on her siren when crossing the intersection, the district attorney ultimately decided not to prosecute her or her supervisor. The wreck brought on at least four lawsuits and more than $23 million in settlements, The Times said.

Robles Placencia went on to become part of then Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s inner circle but was relieved of duty pending an FBI investigation into a gun permitting scandal. Moran was promoted to Sergeant in 2022, after the county had paid off millions in settlements related to the wreck.

Robles-Placencia and Moran can appeal the disciplinary action.