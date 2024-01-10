A disturbing discovery of what appeared to be a severed human leg in Boyle Heights this weekend turned out to be a movie prop, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.



The prop, found on the corner of 8th St. and Lorena St. looked realistic and an online video showed a small group of people around the leg, quietly assessing the plausibility of a real severed limb being dumped outside in broad daylight.



The video of the leg quickly circulated around social media, with many people in the comments expressing fear, frustration with violence in the community, and yes, a little bit of dark humor.

In November of 2023, LAPD found a human torso dumped in Encino, leading investigators to arrest the perpetrator, the victim’s husband.