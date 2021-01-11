Saturday shooting near Malabar and Fickett leaves one dead, two critically injured

One man died and two other people were injured after a shooting Saturday night in Boyle Heights.

Police said the shooting took place at 8:50 p.m. near the corner of Malabar and Fickett streets.

According to officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department, the victims were “standing in front of the location having a verbal dispute with a male Hispanic suspect. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the victims, striking them.”

The decedent, a 29-year-old Hispanic male, was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

The other two victims –a 28-year-old male Hispanic, and 27-year-old Hispanic female– were taken to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department in critical condition. No updates on the status of their condition have been released.

Madison added that the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. It is unclear if the shooting was gang related.

It was the second Saturday in a row in which a homicide was committed in Boyle Heights. A 15-year-old boy was shot to death on Jan. 2 in Prospect Park.