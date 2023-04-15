Less than a week after local residents held a protest at the site of a hit-and-run accident that left a teen boy severely injured, the city has begun the installation of a “safer” crosswalk at the corner of Orme Ave. and Whittier Blvd.

On Friday, a crew from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) began the process of installing a flashing light system that will alert drivers when pedestrians are on the crosswalk.

A man and child on the crosswalks at Whittier and Orme on Friday. Photo by @lataino

An Instagram story by the group Safe Whittier Blvd, one of the participants in Saturday’s protest, showed crews working on the installation of solar panels on the South side of Whittier Blvd. In the story, an unidentified LADOT worker says that wireless solar-powered Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) are being installed in response to community activism.

Screenshot from Instagram story showing crews working on crosswalk on Friday.

It was unclear Friday when work on the crosswalk will be completed, though the organization said LADOT would install the beacons this week.

According to a 2018 report by the US Department of Transportation, lit crosswalks can help reduce pedestrian crashes by around 47%.

On March 30, 13-year-old Joshua Mora was on the Orme crosswalk when a speeding motorcyclist struck him and severed his right leg. Surveillance video shows the driver, who was knocked off his motorcycle from the impact, jumping back on his motorcycle and speeding off without offering assistance to the victim.

The suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Erwin Majano, was arrested Tuesday in Banning. The Banning resident was charged with a felony hit-and-run.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department offered details on Majano’s arrest by the Banning Police Department:

Police said Majano was released after posting a $50,000 bail. His court date was set for May 2.

This week, the organization Streets Are For Everyone announced a new fundraiser for 13-year-old Mora: a car wash at his father’s place of employment.

Come out for a car wash fundraiser for Josh Mora’s medical expenses and recovery!

It will be this Saturday, April 15th from 8 am – 12 pm. Join the fundraiser for food and prizes and to help Josh on the road to his recovery. pic.twitter.com/EwUUCeu2PJ — SAFE (@StreetsR4Every1) April 12, 2023

The fundraiser car wash will be Saturday, from 8 am to 12 pm, at Medsco Sheet Metal Fabrication, 958 N. Eastern Avenue in East Los Angeles.