Breaking a 10-year-losing streak, the Roosevelt High School Rough Riders beat their longtime rival Garfield Bulldogs 22-19 in the East LA Classic homecoming game played Friday at East Los Angeles College.

Garfield missed a last-second field goal to give Roosevelt the win. 22-19. Pandemonium as students leap over the stands to rush the field. pic.twitter.com/TPhn7GLWVf — Luca Evans (@Lucae123) October 30, 2021

The Los Angeles Times reported it was “one of the most intense games” in the history of the Classic:

Hundreds of students charged the field at East Los Angeles College once the clock showed zeroes, pandemonium erupting in a long-awaited victory for the Rough Riders, who had lost 10 consecutive games to the Bulldogs.

Roosevelt dominated the first half, thanks in part to Senior running back Julian Quezada who scored two touchdowns. Garfield’s offensive activated in the third quarter and pulled within three points of Roosevelt, but an interception by Senior Carlos Velazquez with two minutes in the clock saved the win for the Riders.

This year’s Classic earned increased attention this year after it had to be suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic. Roosevelt’s win was celebrated on social media by the Rough Rider community:

FINAL : Roosevelt 22, Garfield 19. #EastLAClassic — East L.A. News (@EASTLA_NEWS) October 30, 2021

Thank you for coming out to the East LA Classic to the Boyle Heights community and @suptlaschools @AlisonLASchools @kdeleon @boarddistrict2. @riderfootball_ took the win 22-19. Amazing game! Go Riders! pic.twitter.com/CZ38cR34zm — mrgertner (@mrgertner) October 30, 2021

Photo by Alborz Kamalizad/LAist

READ RELATED STORY:

The East LA Classic returns — and with it, a sense of hope for two communities devastated by the pandemic

By LAist

Have a Boyle Heights or East LA event? Post it on our free community calendar. Just click here and fill out the online form.